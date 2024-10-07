Unveiling 14 Analyst Insights On WEC Energy Group

In the latest quarter, 14 analysts provided ratings for WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 6 4 4 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 2 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $94.14, with a high estimate of $103.00 and a low estimate of $80.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.6% from the previous average price target of $90.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of WEC Energy Group by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Beaumont Barclays Raises Underweight $89.00 $86.00 Sophie Karp Keybanc Raises Overweight $103.00 $98.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Announces Hold $102.00 - Sophie Karp Keybanc Raises Overweight $98.00 $95.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Raises Underperform $90.00 $88.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $93.00 $91.00 Neil Kalton Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $103.00 $98.00 Andrew Weisel Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $103.00 $90.00 Eric Beaumont Barclays Raises Underweight $86.00 $80.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $91.00 $87.00 Neil Kalton Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $98.00 $93.00 Sophie Karp Keybanc Lowers Overweight $95.00 $96.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $87.00 $90.00 Eric Beaumont Barclays Raises Underweight $80.00 $78.00

Discovering WEC Energy Group: A Closer Look

WEC Energy Group's electric and gas utility businesses serve electric and gas customers in Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin service territories. The company also owns a 60% stake in American Transmission Co. WEC's asset mix is approximately 48% electric generation and distribution, 36% gas distribution, 10% electric transmission, and 6% unregulated renewable energy.

Breaking Down WEC Energy Group's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, WEC Energy Group faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.17% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 11.92%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): WEC Energy Group's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.75%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): WEC Energy Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.48%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.56.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

