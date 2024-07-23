Unveiling 14 Analyst Insights On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 14 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 6 6 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 1 1 5 4 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Walgreens Boots Alliance and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $13.86, accompanied by a high estimate of $22.00 and a low estimate of $7.00. A decline of 30.46% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

The standing of Walgreens Boots Alliance among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Valiquette Barclays Lowers Underweight $7.00 $11.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Lowers Neutral $12.00 $17.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $13.00 $22.00 Lisa Gill JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $20.00 $30.00 Charles Ryhee TD Cowen Lowers Buy $22.00 $35.00 Steve Valiquette Barclays Lowers Underweight $11.00 $15.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Lowers Hold $13.00 $20.00 Erin Wright Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $9.00 $13.00 Allen Lutz B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $11.00 $22.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $10.00 $17.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Lowers Neutral $17.00 $22.00 Steve Valiquette Barclays Lowers Underweight $19.00 $21.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $17.00 $18.00 Erin Wright Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $13.00 $16.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance is one of the largest retail pharmacy chains in the US, with over 8,500 locations. Nearly three quarters of Americans live within five miles of a Walgreens location. Roughly two thirds of revenue is generated from prescription drug sales; Walgreens makes up 20% of total prescription revenue in the US. Walgreens also generates sales from retail products (general wellness consumables and its own branded merchandise), European drug wholesale, and healthcare. With more locations incorporating additional services like Health Corner and Village Medical, Walgreens creates an omnichannel experience for patients and positions itself as a one-stop healthcare provider.

Walgreens Boots Alliance: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Walgreens Boots Alliance's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 May, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.64%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.95%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Walgreens Boots Alliance's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.54%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Walgreens Boots Alliance's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.41%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.4, Walgreens Boots Alliance faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

