Unveiling 14 Analyst Insights On Vornado Realty

14 analysts have shared their evaluations of Vornado Realty (NYSE:VNO) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 6 3 2 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 2 3M Ago 0 2 3 3 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $32.66, with a high estimate of $44.00 and a low estimate of $21.50. Surpassing the previous average price target of $26.39, the current average has increased by 23.76%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Vornado Realty among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $44.00 $30.00 Caitlin Burrows Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $23.75 $21.50 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $33.00 $23.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $39.00 $38.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Hold $31.00 $26.00 Caitlin Burrows Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $21.50 $19.00 Camille Bonnel B of A Securities Raises Neutral $35.00 $26.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $38.00 $32.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Underperform $32.00 $31.00 Ross Smotrich Barclays Raises Underweight $27.00 $21.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $30.00 $22.00 John Kim BMO Capital Raises Outperform $40.00 $29.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Underperform $31.00 $24.00 Floris Van Dijkum Compass Point Raises Neutral $32.00 $27.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Vornado Realty. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Vornado Realty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Vornado Realty's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Vornado Realty's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Vornado Realty analyst ratings.

Get to Know Vornado Realty Better

Vornado owns and has an ownership interest in Class A office and retail properties highly concentrated in Manhattan, with additional properties in San Francisco and Chicago. It operates as a real estate investment trust.

Breaking Down Vornado Realty's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Vornado Realty's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.68% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 7.83%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.8%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vornado Realty's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.22% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Vornado Realty's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.02. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for VNO

Date Firm Action From To Oct 2021 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Sep 2021 B of A Securities Upgrades Underperform Neutral Jul 2021 Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight

View More Analyst Ratings for VNO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.