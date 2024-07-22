Unveiling 14 Analyst Insights On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

14 analysts have shared their evaluations of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 4 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $86.79, along with a high estimate of $127.00 and a low estimate of $45.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 1.76% from the previous average price target of $85.29.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $115.00 $115.00 Laura Chico Wedbush Maintains Neutral $45.00 $45.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $115.00 $115.00 Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $67.00 $56.00 Laura Chico Wedbush Raises Neutral $48.00 $47.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Lowers Buy $76.00 $83.00 Whitney Ijem Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $111.00 $109.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $115.00 $107.00 Dae Gon Ha Stifel Raises Buy $127.00 $124.00 Joel Beatty Baird Raises Outperform $72.00 $68.00 Whitney Ijem Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $109.00 $111.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $107.00 $107.00 Laura Chico Wedbush Lowers Neutral $47.00 $48.00 Yaron Werber TD Cowen Raises Buy $61.00 $59.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Better

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a USA-based biopharmaceutical company. It identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare diseases, with a focus on serious, debilitating genetic diseases. The company's medicine portfolio includes Crysvita, Dojolvi, and Mepsevii. Crysvita is indicated for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia (XLH) in adult and pediatric patients 1 year of age and older. Mepsevii is indicated in pediatric and adult patients for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.3%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -156.83% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -82.12%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -12.2%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

