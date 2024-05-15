Unveiling 14 Analyst Insights On Global Payments

In the last three months, 14 analysts have published ratings on Global Payments (NYSE:GPN), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 9 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 7 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $149.43, a high estimate of $182.00, and a low estimate of $105.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 4.52%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Global Payments. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dan Dolev Mizuho Lowers Neutral $105.00 $129.00 Ashwin Shirvaikar Citigroup Lowers Buy $155.00 $163.00 Bryan Bergin TD Cowen Lowers Buy $152.00 $160.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Lowers Overweight $145.00 $160.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $164.00 $160.00 Alex Markgraff Keybanc Lowers Overweight $145.00 $155.00 Rufus Hone BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $128.00 $143.00 Vasundhara Govil Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $150.00 $158.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Lowers Positive $157.00 $160.00 David Koning Baird Lowers Outperform $150.00 $182.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Lowers Overweight $160.00 $170.00 David Koning Baird Raises Outperform $182.00 $172.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Maintains Neutral $129.00 $129.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Overweight $170.00 $150.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Global Payments. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Global Payments compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Global Payments's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About Global Payments

Global Payments is a leading provider of payment processing and software solutions and focuses on serving small and midsize merchants. The company operates in 30 countries and generates about one fourth of its revenue from outside North America, primarily in Europe and Asia. In 2019, Global Payments merged with Total System Services in an all-stock deal that gave Total System Services shareholders 48% of the combined company's shares. The merger added issuer processing operations.

Global Payments: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Global Payments's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.57%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Global Payments's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 12.95%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Global Payments's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.39%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.61%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, Global Payments adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

