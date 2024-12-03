Unveiling 14 Analyst Insights On East West Bancorp

14 analysts have shared their evaluations of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 8 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for East West Bancorp, presenting an average target of $105.36, a high estimate of $120.00, and a low estimate of $93.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 7.19% from the previous average price target of $98.29.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive East West Bancorp. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $120.00 $105.00 Andrew Terrell Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $104.00 $91.00 Dave Rochester Compass Point Raises Buy $110.00 $93.00 Gary Tenner DA Davidson Raises Buy $107.00 $100.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Outperform $110.00 $100.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $105.00 $97.00 Ben Gerlinger Citigroup Raises Buy $109.00 $103.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Buy $101.00 $93.00 Matthew Clark Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $95.00 $87.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Overweight $110.00 $108.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $97.00 $95.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $106.00 $103.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Overweight $108.00 $105.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Buy $93.00 $96.00

East West Bancorp Inc is the holding company for East West Bank, a full-service commercial bank with cross-border operations concentrated in the United States and China. East-West Bank is one of a few U.S. based banks with a full banking license in China. The bank's cost strategy has increasingly focused on expanding its deposit base away from time deposits to commercial deposits. The bank has also taken part in entertainment partnerships between participants in China and Hollywood. Most of these efforts include financing the production and distribution of film and television projects. The bank leverages its cultural and regulatory knowledge in the U.S. and China to assist its customers in entering new markets. Most of its earning assets are in loans held for investment.

Financial Insights: East West Bancorp

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: East West Bancorp's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.46%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: East West Bancorp's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 46.36%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): East West Bancorp's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.02%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.41%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.47.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

