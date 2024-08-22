Unveiling 14 Analyst Insights On Axsome Therapeutics

Across the recent three months, 14 analysts have shared their insights on Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Axsome Therapeutics, presenting an average target of $132.14, a high estimate of $190.00, and a low estimate of $95.00. A decline of 0.18% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Axsome Therapeutics by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $180.00 $180.00 Ashwani Verma UBS Lowers Buy $105.00 $107.00 Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $130.00 $131.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $180.00 $190.00 Jason Gerberry B of A Securities Raises Buy $106.00 $95.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $130.00 $130.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $130.00 $130.00 Charles Duncan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $107.00 $107.00 Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $131.00 $131.00 Ami Fadia Needham Announces Buy $130.00 - Jason Gerberry B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $95.00 $97.00 Graig Suvannavejh Mizuho Maintains Buy $106.00 $106.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $190.00 $190.00 Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Raises Outperform $130.00 $127.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Axsome Therapeutics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Axsome Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Axsome Therapeutics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Axsome Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Axsome Therapeutics's Background

Axsome Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing novel therapies for the management of the central nervous system, or CNS, disorders for which there are limited treatment options. Its pipeline products include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14. It manages its business as one operating segment and reporting unit, which is the business of developing and delivering novel therapies for the management of CNS disorders.

A Deep Dive into Axsome Therapeutics's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Axsome Therapeutics displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 86.65%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Axsome Therapeutics's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -91.03%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Axsome Therapeutics's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -64.28%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Axsome Therapeutics's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -14.51%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Axsome Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.86, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

