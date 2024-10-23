Unveiling 13 Analyst Insights On DoubleVerify Hldgs

Throughout the last three months, 13 analysts have evaluated DoubleVerify Hldgs (NYSE:DV), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $26.0, a high estimate of $33.00, and a low estimate of $19.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 10.59% lower than the prior average price target of $29.08.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive DoubleVerify Hldgs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Boone JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $33.00 $34.00 Matt Farrell Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $21.00 $30.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $25.00 $28.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Lowers Buy $22.00 $25.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $23.00 $27.00 Tim Nollen Macquarie Lowers Outperform $19.00 $25.00 Laura Martin Needham Lowers Buy $22.00 $33.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Lowers Buy $26.00 $32.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $33.00 $33.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy $28.00 $28.00 Tim Nollen Macquarie Maintains Outperform $25.00 $25.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $28.00 $25.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $33.00 $33.00

All You Need to Know About DoubleVerify Hldgs

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc is a digital media measurement and analytics software platform. The DV Authentic Ad ensures that a digital ad was delivered in a brand-safe setting, completely viewable, by a real individual, and in the expected geography, is one of its solutions. It generates revenues from its advertisement customers by charging a Measured Transaction Fee on the volume of Media Transactions Measured on the software platform.

DoubleVerify Hldgs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: DoubleVerify Hldgs's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 16.56%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: DoubleVerify Hldgs's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.79%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): DoubleVerify Hldgs's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.68%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.59%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.08.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

