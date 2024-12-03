Unveiling 13 Analyst Insights On Clearwater Analytics Hldg

Across the recent three months, 13 analysts have shared their insights on Clearwater Analytics Hldg (NYSE:CWAN), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 8 4 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 5 2 0 1 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $31.23, along with a high estimate of $40.00 and a low estimate of $22.00. This current average has increased by 19.75% from the previous average price target of $26.08.

The standing of Clearwater Analytics Hldg among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $40.00 $35.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Outperform $36.00 $32.00 Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Raises Neutral $35.00 $31.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $35.00 $31.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Outperform $32.00 $28.00 Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $22.00 $20.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $33.00 $23.00 Alexei Gogolev JP Morgan Raises Overweight $33.00 $23.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $28.00 $23.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $30.00 $20.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $31.00 $25.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Outperform $28.00 $25.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $23.00 $23.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Clearwater Analytics Hldg. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Clearwater Analytics Hldg compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Clearwater Analytics Hldg's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc provides a SaaS solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors and government entities. It earns revenue from providing access to its SaaS platform to customers, services that support the implementation on the SaaS platform, selling perpetual and term-based software licenses and providing maintenance and support and professional services under contracts with customers. The majority of the revenue is earned in the United States.

Clearwater Analytics Hldg: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Clearwater Analytics Hldg's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 22.36%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Clearwater Analytics Hldg's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.13%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Clearwater Analytics Hldg's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.93%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.6%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Clearwater Analytics Hldg's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.18, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

