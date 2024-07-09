Unveiling 13 Analyst Insights On Air Products & Chemicals

Analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 13 analysts.
The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|6
|4
|3
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $285.69, a high estimate of $320.00, and a low estimate of $260.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 6.33% increase from the previous average price target of $268.69.
Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study
A clear picture of Air Products & Chemicals's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Joshua Spector
|UBS
|Raises
|Neutral
|$268.00
|$257.00
|David Begleiter
|Deutsche Bank
|Raises
|Buy
|$310.00
|$260.00
|Steve Byrne
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$312.00
|$275.00
|Duffy Fischer
|Barclays
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$290.00
|$245.00
|John McNulty
|BMO Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$294.00
|$276.00
|Vincent Andrews
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$280.00
|$240.00
|John McNulty
|BMO Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$276.00
|$263.00
|Marc Bianchi
|TD Cowen
|Raises
|Buy
|$320.00
|$305.00
|Steve Byrne
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$275.00
|$272.00
|John McNulty
|BMO Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$263.00
|$250.00
|Jeffrey Zekauskas
|JP Morgan
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$260.00
|$270.00
|Christopher Parkinson
|Mizuho
|Lowers
|Buy
|$286.00
|$295.00
|Patrick Cunningham
|Citigroup
|Lowers
|Buy
|$280.00
|$285.00
Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Air Products & Chemicals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Air Products & Chemicals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Air Products & Chemicals's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.
Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Air Products & Chemicals's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.
All You Need to Know About Air Products & Chemicals
Since its founding in 1940, Air Products has become one of the leading industrial gas suppliers globally, with operations in 50 countries and 19,000 employees. The company is the largest supplier of hydrogen and helium in the world. It has a unique portfolio serving customers in a number of industries, including chemicals, energy, healthcare, metals, and electronics. Air Products generated $12.6 billion in revenue in fiscal 2023.
Air Products & Chemicals: A Financial Overview
Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.
Revenue Growth: Air Products & Chemicals's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -8.43%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.
Net Margin: Air Products & Chemicals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 19.53%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.
Return on Equity (ROE): Air Products & Chemicals's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.84% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.
Return on Assets (ROA): Air Products & Chemicals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.63%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.
Debt Management: Air Products & Chemicals's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.96, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.
The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained
Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.
Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.
