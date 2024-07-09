Unveiling 13 Analyst Insights On Air Products & Chemicals

Analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 13 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 4 2 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $285.69, a high estimate of $320.00, and a low estimate of $260.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 6.33% increase from the previous average price target of $268.69.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Air Products & Chemicals's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $268.00 $257.00 David Begleiter Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $310.00 $260.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Raises Buy $312.00 $275.00 Duffy Fischer Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $290.00 $245.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Raises Outperform $294.00 $276.00 Vincent Andrews Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $280.00 $240.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Raises Outperform $276.00 $263.00 Marc Bianchi TD Cowen Raises Buy $320.00 $305.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Raises Buy $275.00 $272.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Raises Outperform $263.00 $250.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $260.00 $270.00 Christopher Parkinson Mizuho Lowers Buy $286.00 $295.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Buy $280.00 $285.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Air Products & Chemicals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Air Products & Chemicals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Air Products & Chemicals's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Air Products & Chemicals's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Air Products & Chemicals analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Air Products & Chemicals

Since its founding in 1940, Air Products has become one of the leading industrial gas suppliers globally, with operations in 50 countries and 19,000 employees. The company is the largest supplier of hydrogen and helium in the world. It has a unique portfolio serving customers in a number of industries, including chemicals, energy, healthcare, metals, and electronics. Air Products generated $12.6 billion in revenue in fiscal 2023.

Air Products & Chemicals: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Air Products & Chemicals's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -8.43%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Air Products & Chemicals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 19.53%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Air Products & Chemicals's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.84% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Air Products & Chemicals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.63%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Air Products & Chemicals's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.96, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for APD

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 BMO Capital Downgrades Outperform Market Perform Feb 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Feb 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for APD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.