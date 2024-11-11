Unveiling 12 Analyst Insights On Northern Trust

Throughout the last three months, 12 analysts have evaluated Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 7 2 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 3 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 1 1 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $100.67, a high estimate of $115.00, and a low estimate of $82.00. This current average reflects an increase of 9.03% from the previous average price target of $92.33.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Northern Trust among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $108.00 $100.00 Michael Carrier B of A Securities Raises Buy $115.00 $103.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Raises Outperform $107.00 $100.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $103.00 $97.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $103.00 $86.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $108.00 $92.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $115.00 $98.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Neutral $92.00 $86.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $97.00 $93.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $82.00 $84.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $94.00 $84.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $84.00 $85.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Northern Trust. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Northern Trust compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Northern Trust's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Northern Trust's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Northern Trust analyst ratings.

Discovering Northern Trust: A Closer Look

Northern Trust is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families, and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has offices in 20 states and Washington, D.C. as well as 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. As of September 2024, Northern Trust had assets under custody or administration of $17.4 trillion and assets under management of $1.6 trillion.

Financial Insights: Northern Trust

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Northern Trust's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 14.02%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Northern Trust's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 22.61%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Northern Trust's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.77%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Northern Trust's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.28%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.16.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for NTRS

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Jan 2022 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Market Perform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for NTRS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.