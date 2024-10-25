Unveiling 12 Analyst Insights On Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) has been analyzed by 12 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 4 2 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $62.5, along with a high estimate of $65.00 and a low estimate of $52.00. This current average reflects an increase of 2.59% from the previous average price target of $60.92.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Halozyme Therapeutics among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $62.00 $58.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Neutral $57.00 $52.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 Robert Wasserman Benchmark Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 Brendan Smith TD Cowen Raises Buy $65.00 $59.00 Vikram Purohit Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $64.00 $59.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $52.00 $53.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Halozyme Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Halozyme Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

All You Need to Know About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel oncology therapies. The company seeks to create therapies focused on human enzymes that alter tumors. Halozyme focuses on developing its proprietary products in therapeutic areas with unmet medical needs, with a focus on oncology, and licensing its technology to biopharmaceutical companies to collaboratively develop products. The company's operations are based in the United States, with minimal long-lived assets located internationally.

Halozyme Therapeutics's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Halozyme Therapeutics's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.67%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Halozyme Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 40.3%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 39.91%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Halozyme Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.89%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Halozyme Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 5.19. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

