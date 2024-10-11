Unveiling 12 Analyst Insights On Federal Realty Investment

Federal Realty Investment (NYSE:FRT) has been analyzed by 12 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 7 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Federal Realty Investment, presenting an average target of $123.5, a high estimate of $135.00, and a low estimate of $116.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 6.47% increase from the previous average price target of $116.00.

A clear picture of Federal Realty Investment's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $119.00 $120.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $123.00 $120.00 Nicholas Joseph Citigroup Raises Buy $135.00 $120.00 Floris Van Dijkum Compass Point Raises Buy $130.00 $125.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Buy $121.00 $115.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $120.00 $119.00 Dori Kesten Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $122.00 $115.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $120.00 $112.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Raises Neutral $116.00 $104.00 RJ Milligan Raymond James Raises Outperform $120.00 $108.00 Michael Mueller JP Morgan Raises Neutral $121.00 $112.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $135.00 $122.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust is a shopping center-focused retail real estate investment trust that owns high-quality properties in eight of the largest metropolitan markets. Its portfolio includes an interest in 102 properties, which includes 26.0 million square feet of retail space and over 3,100 multifamily units. Federal's retail portfolio includes grocery-anchored centers, superregional centers, power centers, and mixed-use urban centers. Federal Realty has focused on owning assets in highly desirable areas with significant growth, and as a result, the average population density and average median household income are higher for its portfolio than for any other retail REIT.

Key Indicators: Federal Realty Investment's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Federal Realty Investment's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.48%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Federal Realty Investment's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 37.15%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Federal Realty Investment's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.93%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Federal Realty Investment's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.32%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Federal Realty Investment's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.64.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

