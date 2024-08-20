Unveiling 12 Analyst Insights On ConocoPhillips

In the preceding three months, 12 analysts have released ratings for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $146.75, with a high estimate of $165.00 and a low estimate of $120.00. Highlighting a 3.34% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $151.82.

A clear picture of ConocoPhillips's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $153.00 $151.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $151.00 $159.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $150.00 $151.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $145.00 $147.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $147.00 $165.00 Bob Brackett Bernstein Lowers Outperform $132.00 $147.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $120.00 $135.00 Kalei Akamine B of A Securities Announces Buy $147.00 - Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $132.00 $142.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $165.00 $160.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Overweight $160.00 $158.00 John Freeman Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $159.00 $155.00

ConocoPhillips is a US-based independent exploration and production firm. In 2023, it produced 1.2 million barrels per day of oil and natural gas liquids and 3.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas, primarily from Alaska and the Lower 48 in the United States and Norway in Europe and several countries in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. Proven reserves at year-end 2023 were 6.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: ConocoPhillips's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.27%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 17.05%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): ConocoPhillips's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.69%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): ConocoPhillips's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.43%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: ConocoPhillips's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.37, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

