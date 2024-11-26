Unveiling 12 Analyst Insights On Charter Communications

Ratings for Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) were provided by 12 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 8 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 5 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Charter Communications, revealing an average target of $378.33, a high estimate of $450.00, and a low estimate of $300.00. Observing a 4.19% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $363.12.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Charter Communications. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kohulan Paramaguru Exane BNP Paribas Announces Neutral $360.00 - Matthew Harrigan Benchmark Raises Buy $450.00 $440.00 Bryan Kraft Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $365.00 $340.00 Jonathan Atkin RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $390.00 $345.00 Sebastiano Petti JP Morgan Raises Neutral $400.00 $385.00 Steven Cahall Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $400.00 $350.00 Kannan Venkateshwar Barclays Raises Underweight $315.00 $300.00 Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $415.00 $360.00 Jessica Ehrlich B of A Securities Raises Buy $450.00 $385.00 Peter Supino Wolfe Research Announces Underperform $300.00 - Jonathan Atkin RBC Capital Announces Sector Perform $345.00 - Michael Rollins Citigroup Announces Neutral $350.00 -

Discovering Charter Communications: A Closer Look

Charter is the product of the 2016 merger of three cable companies, each with a decades-long history in the business: Legacy Charter, Time Warner Cable, and Bright House Networks. The firm now holds networks capable of providing television, internet access, and phone services to roughly 58 million US homes and businesses, around 35% of the country. Across this footprint, Charter serves 29 million residential and 2 million commercial customer accounts under the Spectrum brand, making it the second-largest US cable company behind Comcast. The firm also owns, in whole or in part, sports and news networks, including Spectrum SportsNet (long-term local rights to Los Angeles Lakers games), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles Dodgers), SportsNet New York (New York Mets), and Spectrum News NY1.

Charter Communications: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Charter Communications's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.55%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Charter Communications's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.28%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Charter Communications's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.49% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.86%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Charter Communications's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 6.83. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

