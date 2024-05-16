Unveiling 11 Analyst Insights On American Healthcares

American Healthcares (NYSE:AHR) underwent analysis by 11 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 7 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 5 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $16.18, along with a high estimate of $18.00 and a low estimate of $14.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 4.82%.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive American Healthcares is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Aaron Hecht JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $16.00 - Michael Lewis Truist Securities Lowers Buy $16.00 $17.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Maintains Buy $17.00 - Aaron Hecht JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $16.00 - Anthony Powell Barclays Announces Overweight $18.00 - Brian Cheng RBC Capital Announces Outperform $15.00 - Aaron Hecht JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $16.00 - Michael Lewis Truist Securities Announces Buy $17.00 - Ronald Kamdem Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $17.00 - Michael Griffin Citigroup Announces Neutral $14.00 - Austin Wurschmidt Keybanc Announces Overweight $16.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to American Healthcares. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of American Healthcares compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of American Healthcares's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of American Healthcares's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into American Healthcares's Background

American Healthcare REIT Inc is a healthcare-focused real estate investment trust. It owns a diversified portfolio of clinical healthcare real estate properties, focusing primarily on medical office buildings, skilled nursing facilities, senior housing, hospitals, and other healthcare-related facilities. They have four reportable business segments: integrated senior health campuses, outpatient medical, triple-net leased properties and SHOP. It generates majority of revenue through Integrated Senior Health Campuses segment.

Breaking Down American Healthcares's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, American Healthcares showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.52% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: American Healthcares's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.78%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.24%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): American Healthcares's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.08%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.15.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

