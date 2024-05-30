Unveiling 11 Analyst Insights On Molina Healthcare

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 11 analysts have published ratings on Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 6 2 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 4 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $416.64, a high estimate of $440.00, and a low estimate of $375.00. A decline of 3.56% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Molina Healthcare by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Ha Baird Announces Outperform $405.00 - Gary Taylor TD Cowen Lowers Buy $412.00 $453.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $375.00 $410.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $430.00 $437.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $390.00 - Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $410.00 $440.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $406.00 - Kevin Fischbeck B of A Securities Announces Underperform $439.00 - Kevin Fischbeck B of A Securities Announces Underperform $439.00 - Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $440.00 $420.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $437.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Molina Healthcare. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Molina Healthcare compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Molina Healthcare's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Molina Healthcare's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Inc offers healthcare plans focused on Medicaid-related solutions for low-income families and individuals. Its health plans are operated by a network of subsidiaries, each of which is licensed as a health maintenance organization (HMO). It has four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace and Others. The Medicaid, Medicare, and Marketplace segments represent the government-funded or sponsored programs under which it offers managed healthcare services. The Other segment, which is insignificant to its consolidated results of operations, includes long-term services and supports consultative services in Wisconsin. It generates majority revenue from Medicaid segment.

Molina Healthcare: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Molina Healthcare's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 21.87%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Molina Healthcare's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 3.03%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.91%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Molina Healthcare's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.98% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.53.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

