Unveiling 11 Analyst Insights On Citizens Financial Group

During the last three months, 11 analysts shared their evaluations of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $44.36, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $37.00. Marking an increase of 10.4%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $40.18.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Citizens Financial Group among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $46.00 $42.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $50.00 $41.00 Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $48.00 $45.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $42.00 $40.00 Erika Najarian UBS Raises Buy $46.00 $42.00 Ryan Merkel Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $49.00 $43.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Raises Outperform $43.00 $35.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Buy $46.00 $41.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $41.00 $38.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $40.00 $39.00 Ken Usdin Jefferies Raises Hold $37.00 $36.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Citizens Financial Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Citizens Financial Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Citizens Financial Group's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Get to Know Citizens Financial Group Better

Citizens Financial Group is a bank holding company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. Its two primary business segments are consumer banking and commercial banking. Citizens offers a mix of retail and commercial products including capital markets and wealth options. The bank has over 1,100 branches in 14 states, although it is concentrated in the Northeast. It has over $220 billion of total assets. It generates maximum revenue from Consumer Banking Segment.

Citizens Financial Group: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Citizens Financial Group's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -6.45%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Citizens Financial Group's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 18.22%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.64%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Citizens Financial Group's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.16%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Citizens Financial Group's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.6. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

