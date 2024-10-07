Unveiling 11 Analyst Insights On Bristol-Myers Squibb

11 analysts have shared their evaluations of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 9 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $48.0, a high estimate of $59.00, and a low estimate of $41.00. This current average reflects an increase of 2.32% from the previous average price target of $46.91.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Bristol-Myers Squibb by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Scala TD Cowen Raises Hold $59.00 $53.00 Evan Seigerman BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $53.00 $48.00 Evan Seigerman BMO Capital Maintains Market Perform $48.00 $48.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $50.00 $50.00 Akash Tewari Jefferies Raises Hold $51.00 $49.00 Carter Gould Barclays Raises Underweight $42.00 $41.00 Steve Scala TD Cowen Raises Hold $53.00 $45.00 Carter Gould Barclays Maintains Underweight $41.00 $41.00 James Shin Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $45.00 $53.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $45.00 $45.00 Carter Gould Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $41.00 $43.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Bristol-Myers Squibb. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Bristol-Myers Squibb compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Bristol-Myers Squibb's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb discovers, develops, and markets drugs for various therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, cancer, and immune disorders. A key focus for Bristol is immuno-oncology, where the firm is a leader in drug development. Bristol derives close to 70% of total sales from the US, showing a higher dependence on the US market than most of its peer group.

Key Indicators: Bristol-Myers Squibb's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Bristol-Myers Squibb showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 8.69% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 13.77%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bristol-Myers Squibb's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 10.03%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bristol-Myers Squibb's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.73%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Bristol-Myers Squibb's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 3.17.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

