Unveiling 11 Analyst Insights On Boyd Gaming

Throughout the last three months, 11 analysts have evaluated Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 4 4 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $74.36, along with a high estimate of $79.00 and a low estimate of $69.00. This current average reflects an increase of 4.87% from the previous average price target of $70.91.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Boyd Gaming is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $71.00 $70.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Raises Outperform $79.00 $78.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Raises Hold $74.00 $67.00 Joseph Greff JP Morgan Raises Neutral $69.00 $68.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $79.00 $75.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Raises Buy $77.00 $75.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $78.00 $74.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $75.00 $71.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $70.00 $68.00 Shaun Kelley B of A Securities Raises Buy $72.00 $68.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $74.00 $66.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Boyd Gaming. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Boyd Gaming compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Boyd Gaming's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Boyd Gaming's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Boyd Gaming analyst ratings.

Delving into Boyd Gaming's Background

Boyd Gaming Corp is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. The company operates wholly-owned gaming entertainment properties (casino space, slot machines, table games, and hotel rooms) in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Geographical regions separate its business segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest and South, and Online. Midwest and South hold the key number of entertainment properties, and it generate the majority of sales for the company.

Boyd Gaming: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Boyd Gaming's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.43%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Boyd Gaming's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 13.64%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Boyd Gaming's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.84%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Boyd Gaming's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.09% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Boyd Gaming's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 2.35, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BYD

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Dec 2021 Raymond James Upgrades Outperform Strong Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for BYD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.