Unveiling 11 Analyst Insights On Arch Capital Group

In the latest quarter, 11 analysts provided ratings for Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $115.82, with a high estimate of $138.00 and a low estimate of $104.00. This current average has increased by 6.26% from the previous average price target of $109.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Arch Capital Group is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Motemaden Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $107.00 $104.00 Andrew Kligerman TD Cowen Raises Buy $138.00 $116.00 Charlie Lederer Citigroup Raises Neutral $114.00 $105.00 Alex Scott Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $120.00 - Harry Fong Roth MKM Raises Buy $125.00 $110.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $110.00 $111.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $121.00 $120.00 Scott Heleniak RBC Capital Raises Outperform $112.00 $108.00 Matthew Carletti JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $115.00 $110.00 David Motemaden Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $104.00 $100.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $108.00 $106.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Arch Capital Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Arch Capital Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Arch Capital Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Arch Capital Group's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Arch Capital Group analyst ratings.

Get to Know Arch Capital Group Better

Arch Capital Group Ltd is a Bermuda company which writes insurance and reinsurance with operations in Bermuda, the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia and United Kingdom. The business operates through three underwriting segments: insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage two operating segments: corporate and other. The insurance segment provides specialty risk solutions to client across a variety of industries. The reinsurance segment provides reinsurance services which cover property catastrophe, property, liability, marine, aviation and space, trade credit and surety, agriculture, accident, life and health, and political risk. The mortgage business provides risk management and risk financing products to the mortgage insurance sectors through platforms in the U.S., Europe and Bermuda.

Arch Capital Group: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Arch Capital Group showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 31.2% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 30.99%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.56%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Arch Capital Group's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.96%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Arch Capital Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.14, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ACGL

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Jan 2022 JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for ACGL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.