Unveiling 10 Analyst Insights On Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) has been analyzed by 10 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 2 4 4 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 0 0 3 2 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 1 1

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $2.75, along with a high estimate of $3.50 and a low estimate of $2.00. A 24.03% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $3.62.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Spirit Airlines by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Trent Citigroup Lowers Sell $2.75 $3.50 Helane Becker TD Cowen Announces Sell $2.00 - Andrew Didora B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $2.75 $3.25 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Lowers Negative $2.50 $3.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Lowers Underweight $3.00 $4.00 Michael Linenberg Deutsche Bank Lowers Sell $2.00 $3.00 Stephen Trent Citigroup Lowers Sell $3.50 $3.85 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Lowers Negative $3.00 $4.00 Helane Becker TD Cowen Lowers Hold $3.00 $4.00 Michael Linenberg Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $3.00 $4.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Spirit Airlines. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Spirit Airlines compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Spirit Airlines's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Spirit Airlines's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Spirit Airlines: A Closer Look

Spirit Airlines Inc serves the United States, Latin America, and Caribbean as an airline operator. It primarily offers customers unbundled base fares to strip out any unneeded travel amenities. If needed, a customer can elect for additional options at an extra charge. Flight crews are entirely interchangeable across all aircraft, and maintenance and other support services are simplified due to not having an overly complex fleet. The company has one operating segment, air transportation, owing to its system wide route structure. It may decide to expand its network if a market is underserved or overpriced. The majority of revenue is derived from the United States.

Financial Milestones: Spirit Airlines's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Spirit Airlines's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.24% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Spirit Airlines's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -11.27%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Spirit Airlines's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -13.35%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Spirit Airlines's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -1.51%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Spirit Airlines's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 7.17, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

