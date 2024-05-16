Unveiling 10 Analyst Insights On DLocal

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) has been analyzed by 10 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $18.0, along with a high estimate of $21.00 and a low estimate of $15.00. Experiencing a 8.86% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $19.75.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of DLocal by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Kupferberg B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $15.00 $18.00 Tito Labarta Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $16.00 $18.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Maintains Positive $21.00 $21.00 Ashwin Shirvaikar Citigroup Maintains Neutral $17.00 $17.00 Neha Agarwala HSBC Lowers Hold $17.00 $19.00 Domingos Falavina JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $17.00 $17.50 John Coffey Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $17.00 $18.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Lowers Positive $21.00 $24.00 Tito Labarta Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $18.00 $21.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Lowers Positive $21.00 $24.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to DLocal. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of DLocal compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of DLocal's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind DLocal

DLocal Ltd is focused on making the complex simple, redefining the online payment experience in emerging markets. Through its technology platform, One dLocal, the company enables global enterprise merchants to get paid (pay-in) and to make payments (pay-out) online in a safe and efficient manner. The company earns revenue from fees charged to merchants in connection with payment processing services for cross-border and local payment transactions. The company's geographical segments include Latin America and Non-Latin America with a majority of its revenue being generated from Brazil in Latin America region.

Financial Milestones: DLocal's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: DLocal's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 58.75%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: DLocal's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 15.17%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): DLocal's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.44% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): DLocal's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.73%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

