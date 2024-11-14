Unveiling 10 Analyst Insights On Mid-America Apartment

Across the recent three months, 10 analysts have shared their insights on Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $170.4, a high estimate of $187.00, and a low estimate of $161.00. Observing a 11.01% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $153.50.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Mid-America Apartment. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $173.00 $174.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $165.00 $169.00 Buck Horne Raymond James Announces Strong Buy $175.00 - Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $174.00 $161.00 Omotayo Okusanya Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $163.00 $139.00 Julien Blouin Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $187.00 - Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $165.00 $140.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Buy $167.00 $156.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $161.00 $151.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $174.00 $138.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, or MAA, is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, operation, and development of multifamily apartment communities located in southeastern and southwestern United States. Company operates two reportable segments; Same Store includes communities that the Company has owned and have been stabilized for at least a full 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year and Non-Same Store and Other includes recently acquired communities, communities being developed or in lease-up, communities that have been disposed of or identified for disposition, communities that have experienced a significant casualty loss and stabilized communities that do not meet the requirements to be Same Store communities. Key revenue comes from the Same Store.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Mid-America Apartment showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.68% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Mid-America Apartment's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 20.72%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mid-America Apartment's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.9% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mid-America Apartment's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.98%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Mid-America Apartment's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.82.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

