Unveiling 10 Analyst Insights On Marvell Tech

Analysts' ratings for Marvell Tech (NASDAQ:MRVL) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 10 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 4 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $90.3, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $77.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.39% from the previous average price target of $86.50.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Marvell Tech. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $95.00 $90.00 Blayne Curtis Barclays Raises Overweight $80.00 $75.00 Rick Schafer Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $90.00 $80.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $85.00 $85.00 Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $91.00 $88.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Raises Buy $90.00 $86.00 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $100.00 $95.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $77.00 $71.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Maintains Buy $95.00 $95.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Marvell Tech. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Marvell Tech compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Marvell Tech's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Marvell Tech

Marvell Technology is a fabless chip designer focused on wired networking, where it has the second-highest market share. Marvell serves the data center, carrier, enterprise, automotive, and consumer end markets with processors, optical and copper transceivers, switches, and storage controllers.

Financial Insights: Marvell Tech

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Marvell Tech's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 April, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -12.17% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Marvell Tech's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -18.57%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Marvell Tech's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.47%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Marvell Tech's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.03%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Marvell Tech's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.3, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

