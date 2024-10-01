Unveiling 10 Analyst Insights On Integra Lifesciences

In the last three months, 10 analysts have published ratings on Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 1 5 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 2 3M Ago 0 1 3 1 2

Analysts have recently evaluated Integra Lifesciences and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $25.1, accompanied by a high estimate of $35.00 and a low estimate of $16.00. Experiencing a 7.41% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $27.11.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Integra Lifesciences is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Lowers Sell $16.00 $20.00 Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Lowers Sell $20.00 $22.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Lowers Sell $20.00 $23.00 David Turkaly JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $35.00 $40.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Hold $26.00 $32.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Lowers Sell $23.00 $30.00 Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Announces Sell $22.00 - Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Hold $32.00 $25.00 Drew Ranieri Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $27.00 $24.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Neutral $30.00 $28.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Integra Lifesciences

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp is a New Jersey-based medical equipment company focused on developing products for regenerative therapy, extremity orthopedics, and neurosurgical applications. The firm is organized into two primary segments: Codman specialty surgical and tissue technologies. Codman Specialty Surgical generates maximum revenue from its segmental operations. Integra serves Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world whilst it derives key revenue from domestic sales.

Integra Lifesciences: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Integra Lifesciences's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.68%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Integra Lifesciences's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -2.97%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Integra Lifesciences's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -0.79%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.3%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, Integra Lifesciences adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

