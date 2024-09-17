Unveiling 10 Analyst Insights On Hartford Finl Servs Gr

Hartford Finl Servs Gr (NYSE:HIG) has been analyzed by 10 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 4 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $119.0, along with a high estimate of $134.00 and a low estimate of $105.00. Observing a 6.46% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $111.78.

A clear picture of Hartford Finl Servs Gr's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $134.00 $122.00 Alex Scott Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $130.00 - Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $133.00 $120.00 Scott Heleniak RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $115.00 $105.00 Paul Newsome Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $125.00 $112.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Lowers Buy $111.00 $113.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $116.00 $104.00 Michael Phillips Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $107.00 $109.00 Michael Ward Citigroup Lowers Neutral $114.00 $116.00 Scott Heleniak RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $105.00 $105.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hartford Finl Servs Gr. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Hartford Finl Servs Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc offers a diverse range of property and casualty insurance, group benefits, and mutual fund services to a customer base of individuals and corporations. It operates in five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Hartford Funds, as well as a Corporate category.

Hartford Finl Servs Gr: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Hartford Finl Servs Gr's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.44%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Hartford Finl Servs Gr's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 11.33%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hartford Finl Servs Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.81%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hartford Finl Servs Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.94%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Hartford Finl Servs Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.28.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

