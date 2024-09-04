Unveiling 10 Analyst Insights On Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) underwent analysis by 10 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $77.5, along with a high estimate of $93.00 and a low estimate of $70.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $75.33, the current average has increased by 2.88%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Gilead Sciences's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $74.00 $72.00 Robyn Karnauskas Truist Securities Raises Hold $83.00 $82.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $72.00 $71.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $70.00 $70.00 Evan Seigerman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $85.00 $80.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Neutral $70.00 $75.00 Steven Seedhouse Raymond James Announces Outperform $93.00 - Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $74.00 $74.00 Brian Skorney Baird Maintains Neutral $80.00 $80.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $74.00 $74.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Gilead Sciences. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Gilead Sciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Gilead Sciences's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences develops and markets therapies to treat life-threatening infectious diseases, with the core of its portfolio focused on HIV and hepatitis B and C. Gilead's acquisition of Pharmasset brought rights to hepatitis C drug Sovaldi, which is also part of newer combination regimens that remain standards of care. Gilead is also growing its presence in the oncology market via acquisitions, led by CAR-T cell therapy Yescarta/Tecartus (from Kite) and breast and bladder cancer therapy Trodelvy (from Immunomedics).

Gilead Sciences's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Gilead Sciences's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.36%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Gilead Sciences's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 23.21%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Gilead Sciences's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.01% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gilead Sciences's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.94%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Gilead Sciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.28, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

