Unusually active option classes on open October 30th

Unusual total active option classes on open include: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Bitfarms (BITF), Dell Technologies (DELL), NovaDel Pharma (NVDL), GameStop (GME), Roku (ROKU), Caterpillar (CAT), Health Care Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (SOXS), and SoundHound AI (SOUN).

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on HPE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.