Unusually active option classes on open October 28th

Unusual total active option classes on open include: Hawaiian Electric (HE), PureCycle Technologies (PCT), Rumble (RUM), ON Semiconductor (ON), ImmunityBio (IBRX), B Riley Financial (RILY), McDonald’s (MCD), First Majestic Silver (AG), Trump Media (DJT), and United States Oil Fund (USO).

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on HE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.