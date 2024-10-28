News & Insights

Unusually active option classes on open October 28th

October 28, 2024 — 09:43 am EDT

Unusual total active option classes on open include: Hawaiian Electric (HE), PureCycle Technologies (PCT), Rumble (RUM), ON Semiconductor (ON), ImmunityBio (IBRX), B Riley Financial (RILY), McDonald’s (MCD), First Majestic Silver (AG), Trump Media (DJT), and United States Oil Fund (USO).

Read More on HE:

