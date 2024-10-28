Unusually active option classes on open October 28th

Unusual total active option classes on open include: Hawaiian Electric (HE), PureCycle Technologies (PCT), Rumble (RUM), ON Semiconductor (ON), ImmunityBio (IBRX), B Riley Financial (RILY), McDonald’s (MCD), First Majestic Silver (AG), Trump Media (DJT), and United States Oil Fund (USO).
Read More on HE:
- Hawaiian Electric gets PUC nod for accounts receivable facility, says Evercore
- Hawaiian Electric price target lowered to $11.50 from $14 at Wells Fargo
- Hawaiian Electric falls -9.2%
- Deere dips after Trump tariff threat, DOJ to sue Visa: Morning Buzz
- Hawaiian Electric falls -9.9%
