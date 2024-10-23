Unusually active option classes on open October 23rd

Unusual total active option classes on open include: Banco Bilbao (BBVA), Canadian Pacific (CP), McDonald’s (MCD), Analog Devices (ADI), Starbucks (SBUX), Coca Cola (KO), Archer Aviation (ACHR), Spirit Airlines (SAVE), Boston Scientific (BSX), and GE Vernova Inc (GEV).

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BBVA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.