Unusually active option classes on open October 22nd

Unusual total active option classes on open include: Energy Vault Holdings (NRGV), Sangamo (SGMO), Nordstrom (JWN), Philip Morris (PM), Verizon (VZ), Aspen Aerogels (ASPN), iShares DJ US Home Construction Index Fund (ITB), Kraft Heinz (KHC), General Electric (GE), and Core Scientific, Inc (CORZ).
- Energy Vault price target raised to $2.50 from $2 at Roth MKM
- Energy Vault, Enervest in Australia deal for 1.0 GWh energy storage project
- Energy Vault: Green hydrogen project financing for Calistoga, CA expected in Q4
