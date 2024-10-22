Unusually active option classes on open October 22nd

Unusual total active option classes on open include: Energy Vault Holdings (NRGV), Sangamo (SGMO), Nordstrom (JWN), Philip Morris (PM), Verizon (VZ), Aspen Aerogels (ASPN), iShares DJ US Home Construction Index Fund (ITB), Kraft Heinz (KHC), General Electric (GE), and Core Scientific, Inc (CORZ).

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NRGV:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.