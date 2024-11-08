Unusually active option classes on open November 8th

Unusual total active option classes on open include: Sony Group (SONY), Rio Tinto (RIO), Mobileye (MBLY), Energy Transfer (ET), Paramount Global (PARA), Applovin (APP), SolarEdge (SEDG), Direxion Daily China Bull 3X Shares (YINN), Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR), and E.l.f. Beauty (ELF).

