Unusually active option classes on open November 5th

November 05, 2024 — 09:40 am EST

Unusual total active option classes on open include: Taboola.com (TBLA), PureCycle Technologies (PCT), Kohl’s (KSS), Cassava Sciences (SAVA), Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA), Roku (ROKU), Plug Power (PLUG), VIX ShortTerm Futures ETN (VXX), CBOE Volatility Index (.VIX), and Proshares Bitcoin ETF (BITO).

