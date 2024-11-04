Unusually active option classes on open November 4th

Unusual total active option classes on open include: Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG), Ericsson (ERIC), PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP), Globalstar (GSAT), Centene (CNC), Viking Therapeutics (VKTX), Chewy (CHWY), Energy Transfer (ET), SolarEdge (SEDG), and Peloton Interactive (PTON).
