Unusually active option classes on open November 4th

Unusual total active option classes on open include: Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG), Ericsson (ERIC), PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP), Globalstar (GSAT), Centene (CNC), Viking Therapeutics (VKTX), Chewy (CHWY), Energy Transfer (ET), SolarEdge (SEDG), and Peloton Interactive (PTON).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.