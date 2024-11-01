Unusually active option classes on open November 1st

Unusual total active option classes on open include: Globalstar (GSAT), American Tower (AMT), Wayfair (W), Chevron (CVX), Reddit Inc (RDDT), Transocean (RIG), Marvell (MRVL), Pinterest (PINS), Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (SOXS), and Direxion Daily Smal Cap Bull 3X Shares (TNA).

