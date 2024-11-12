Unusually active option classes on open November 12th

Unusual total active option classes on open include: Wisdom Tree Investments (WT), Luminar Technologies (LAZR), Vodafone (VOD), AstraZeneca (AZN), Altimmune (ALT), Home Depot (HD), Archer Aviation (ACHR), AMC Entertainment (AMC), Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR), and Meta Platforms (Facebook) (META).

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on WT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.