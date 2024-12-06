Unusually active option classes on open December 6th

Unusual total active option classes on open include: Safe Bulkers (SB), Jumia Technologies (JMIA), UnitedHealth (UNH), Alcoa (AA), UP Fintech Holding Ltd (TIGR), BlackBerry (BB), D-Wave Quantum (QBTS), Unity Software (U), AMC Entertainment (AMC), and Altria Group (MO).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.