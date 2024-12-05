Unusually active option classes on open December 5th

Unusual total active option classes on open include: Nano X (NNOX), Quantumscape (QS), Planet Labs PBC (PL), Okta (OKTA), Dollar General (DG), Defiance 1.75x MSTR ETF (MSTX), Technology Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), Kroger (KR), Marvell (MRVL), and Riot Blockchain (RIOT).

