News & Insights

Stocks
ACHR

Unusually active option classes on open December 3rd

December 03, 2024 — 09:46 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Unusual total active option classes on open include: Patriotic Marketplace PSQ Holdings, Inc (PSQH), FIGS (FIGS), Coherus BioSciences (CHRS), B Riley Principal Merger Corp II (EOSE), KULR Technology Group (KULR), Archer Aviation (ACHR), UP Fintech Holding Ltd (TIGR), Morgan Stanley (MS), Micron (MU), and Direxion Daily China Bull 3X Shares (YINN).

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PSQH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACHR
CHRS
EOSE
FIGS
KULR
MS
MU
PSQH
TIGR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.