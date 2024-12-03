Unusually active option classes on open December 3rd

Unusual total active option classes on open include: Patriotic Marketplace PSQ Holdings, Inc (PSQH), FIGS (FIGS), Coherus BioSciences (CHRS), B Riley Principal Merger Corp II (EOSE), KULR Technology Group (KULR), Archer Aviation (ACHR), UP Fintech Holding Ltd (TIGR), Morgan Stanley (MS), Micron (MU), and Direxion Daily China Bull 3X Shares (YINN).
