Unusual Put Option Trade in Zynex (ZYXI) Worth $60.00K

On March 7, 2023 at 10:23:09 ET an unusually large $60.00K block of Put contracts in Zynex (ZYXI) was sold, with a strike price of $10.00 / share, expiring in 45 days (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in ZYXI options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where all large block option trades are tracked.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 84.93% Upside

As of March 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Zynex is $22.95. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $29.92. The average price target represents an increase of 84.93% from its latest reported closing price of $12.41.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 285 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zynex. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZYXI is 0.07%, an increase of 63.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.39% to 11,830K shares. The put/call ratio of ZYXI is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,610K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,660K shares, representing a decrease of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZYXI by 35.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 733K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 495K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 508K shares, representing a decrease of 2.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZYXI by 35.37% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 429K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 425K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZYXI by 43.25% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 314K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 155K shares, representing an increase of 50.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZYXI by 99.97% over the last quarter.

Zynex Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zynex, founded in 1996, markets and sells its own design of electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation; and the company's proprietary NeuroMove device designed to help recovery of stroke and spinal cord injury patients. Zynex also has a blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers.

