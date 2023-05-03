Unusual Put Option Trade in Zscaler (ZS) Worth $1,662.00K

On May 3, 2023 at 15:46:14 ET an unusually large $1,662.00K block of Put contracts in Zscaler (ZS) was sold, with a strike price of $115.00 / share, expiring in 16 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 6.04 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in ZS options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1078 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zscaler. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 2.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZS is 0.28%, a decrease of 11.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.05% to 79,393K shares. The put/call ratio of ZS is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 88.74% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Zscaler is $164.20. The forecasts range from a low of $121.20 to a high of $266.70. The average price target represents an increase of 88.74% from its latest reported closing price of $87.00.

The projected annual revenue for Zscaler is $1,574MM, an increase of 16.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.28.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JOERX - JPMorgan Opportunistic Equity Long holds 35K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares, representing a decrease of 166.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZS by 62.87% over the last quarter.

Geneos Wealth Management holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 3.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZS by 4.61% over the last quarter.

USPX - Franklin LibertyQ Global Equity ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 32.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZS by 36.14% over the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Management holds 228K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 228K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZS by 16.12% over the last quarter.

IRGJX - Voya RussellTM Mid Cap Growth Index Portfolio Class I holds 24K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZS by 32.99% over the last quarter.

Zscaler Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zscaler accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world's largest in-line cloud security platform.

