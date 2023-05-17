Unusual Put Option Trade in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL) Worth $245.28K

On May 17, 2023 at 15:03:02 ET an unusually large $245.28K block of Put contracts in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL) was bought, with a strike price of $25.00 / share, expiring in 30 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the th percentile of all recent large trades made in ZNTL options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 348 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZNTL is 0.14%, an increase of 2.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.06% to 76,724K shares. The put/call ratio of ZNTL is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 88.81% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals is 52.22. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 88.81% from its latest reported closing price of 27.66.

The projected annual revenue for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.40.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Matrix Capital Management Company holds 9,200K shares representing 15.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,731K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 683K shares, representing an increase of 81.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZNTL by 374.76% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,360K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,618K shares, representing a decrease of 7.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZNTL by 88.94% over the last quarter.

Eventide Asset Management holds 3,227K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,157K shares, representing an increase of 33.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZNTL by 18.90% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 3,128K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,048K shares, representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZNTL by 16.02% over the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers. The Company is developing a broad pipeline of potentially best-in-class oncology candidates, all internally discovered, which include ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) for ER+/HER2- breast cancer, ZN-c3, a WEE1 inhibitor for advanced solid tumors, ZN-d5, a BCL-2 inhibitor for hematologic malignancies, and ZN-e4, an EGFR inhibitor for non-small cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC). Zentalis has licensed ZN-c5, ZN-c3 and ZN-d5 to its majority-owned joint venture, Zentera Therapeutics, to develop and commercialize these candidates in China. Zentalis has operations in both New York and San Diego.

Key filings for this company:

