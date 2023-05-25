Unusual Put Option Trade in Xerox Holdings (XRX) Worth $220.00K

On May 25, 2023 at 11:03:18 ET an unusually large $220.00K block of Put contracts in Xerox Holdings (XRX) was bought, with a strike price of $12.00 / share, expiring in 57 day(s) (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.79 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.98th percentile of all recent large trades made in XRX options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 669 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xerox Holdings. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XRX is 0.09%, a decrease of 16.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.54% to 138,413K shares. The put/call ratio of XRX is 3.67, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.77% Downside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Xerox Holdings is 13.77. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.77% from its latest reported closing price of 14.31.

The projected annual revenue for Xerox Holdings is 7,071MM, a decrease of 1.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.95.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Icahn Carl C holds 34,245K shares representing 21.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 5,876K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,905K shares, representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XRX by 6.74% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,460K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,460K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XRX by 0.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,280K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,225K shares, representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XRX by 4.85% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,124K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,931K shares, representing a decrease of 25.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XRX by 13.50% over the last quarter.

Xerox Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Xerox Holdings Corporation makes every day work better. Xerox Holdings Corporation is a workplace technology company building and integrating software and hardware for enterprises large and small. As customers seek to manage information across digital and physical platforms, Xerox delivers a seamless, secure and sustainable experience. Whether inventing the copier, the Ethernet, the laser printer or more, Xerox has long defined the modern work experience.

