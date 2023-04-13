Unusual Put Option Trade in Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Worth $556.73K

On April 13, 2023 at 12:43:24 ET an unusually large $556.73K block of Put contracts in Wynn Resorts (WYNN) was bought, with a strike price of $105.00 / share, expiring in 99 day(s) (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.30 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 92.53th percentile of all recent large trades made in WYNN options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 992 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wynn Resorts. This is an increase of 66 owner(s) or 7.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WYNN is 0.17%, an increase of 63.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.15% to 94,740K shares. The put/call ratio of WYNN is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.74% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wynn Resorts is $121.69. The forecasts range from a low of $78.78 to a high of $152.25. The average price target represents an increase of 14.74% from its latest reported closing price of $106.06.

The projected annual revenue for Wynn Resorts is $5,253MM, an increase of 39.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.58.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Veriti Management holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST - SA Large Cap Value Index Portfolio Class 1 holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 8.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WYNN by 66.18% over the last quarter.

IRGJX - Voya RussellTM Mid Cap Growth Index Portfolio Class I holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WYNN by 27.03% over the last quarter.

PBP - Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WYNN by 52.80% over the last quarter.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WYNN by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Wynn Resorts Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates luxury hotels and destination casino resorts in Las Vegas, Nevada, Macau, and China. The Company offers amenities such as guest rooms and suites, restaurants, golf course, and an on-site luxury automotive dealership.

