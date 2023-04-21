Unusual Put Option Trade in Workiva Inc - (WK) Worth $65.00K

On April 21, 2023 at 09:43:54 ET an unusually large $65.00K block of Put contracts in Workiva Inc - (WK) was sold, with a strike price of $50.00 / share, expiring in 91 day(s) (on July 21, 2023).

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 601 funds or institutions reporting positions in Workiva Inc -. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WK is 0.32%, an increase of 3.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.58% to 55,752K shares. The put/call ratio of WK is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.75% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Workiva Inc - is $99.07. The forecasts range from a low of $77.77 to a high of $113.40. The average price target represents an increase of 2.75% from its latest reported closing price of $96.42.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Workiva Inc - is $640MM, an increase of 18.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.00.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sonora Investment Management Group holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Arizona State Retirement System holds 13K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 4.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WK by 5.20% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 712K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 895K shares, representing a decrease of 25.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WK by 15.65% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 34K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 91.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WK by 1,299.34% over the last quarter.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WK by 34.59% over the last quarter.

Workiva Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Workiva Inc. simplifies complex work for thousands of organizations worldwide. Customers trust Workiva's open, intelligent and intuitive platform to connect data, documents and teams. The results: more efficiency, greater transparency and less risk.

See all Workiva Inc - regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.