Unusual Put Option Trade in Wix.com (WIX) Worth $1,345.40K

On April 25, 2023 at 14:30:20 ET an unusually large $1,345.40K block of Put contracts in Wix.com (WIX) was bought, with a strike price of $85.00 / share, expiring in 52 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.41 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in WIX options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 638 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wix.com. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 5.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WIX is 0.21%, a decrease of 20.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.35% to 54,782K shares. The put/call ratio of WIX is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.83% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wix.com is $109.26. The forecasts range from a low of $84.84 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 23.83% from its latest reported closing price of $88.24.

The projected annual revenue for Wix.com is $1,521MM, an increase of 9.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.87.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FOCSX - Fidelity Small Cap Growth K6 Fund holds 56K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Worldquant Millennium Advisors holds 202K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares, representing an increase of 71.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WIX by 219.95% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 896K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 374K shares, representing an increase of 58.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WIX by 120.35% over the last quarter.

FLCOX - Fidelity Large Cap Value Index Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 4.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WIX by 1.43% over the last quarter.

PUTNAM VARIABLE TRUST - Putnam VT Global Asset Allocation Fund Class IA Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 62.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WIX by 156.50% over the last quarter.

Wix.com Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wix is leading the way with a cloud-based website development platform for over 189 million registered users worldwide today. The Wix website builder was founded on the belief that the Internet should be accessible to everyone to develop, create and contribute. Through free and premium subscriptions, Wix empowers millions of businesses, organizations, artists, and individuals to take their businesses, brands and workflow online. The Wix Editor, Wix ADI, Editor X, a highly curated App Market, Ascend by Wix and Corvid by Wix enable users to build and manage a fully integrated and dynamic digital presence. Wix's headquarters are in Tel Aviv with offices in Austin, Be'er Sheva, Berlin, Cedar Rapids, Denver, Dnipro, Dublin, Kiev, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, São Paulo, Tokyo and Vilnius.

