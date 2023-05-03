Unusual Put Option Trade in Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Worth $413.52K

On May 3, 2023 at 11:18:55 ET an unusually large $413.52K block of Put contracts in Williams-Sonoma (WSM) was bought, with a strike price of $100.00 / share, expiring in 44 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 24.63 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in WSM options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1229 funds or institutions reporting positions in Williams-Sonoma. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WSM is 0.37%, an increase of 12.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.70% to 79,156K shares. The put/call ratio of WSM is 2.29, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.04% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Williams-Sonoma is $135.15. The forecasts range from a low of $98.98 to a high of $257.25. The average price target represents an increase of 15.04% from its latest reported closing price of $117.48.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Williams-Sonoma is $8,690MM, an increase of 0.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $14.62.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mcrae Capital Management holds 98K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 97K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSM by 104,576.79% over the last quarter.

VITNX - Vanguard Institutional Total Stock Market Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 44K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing a decrease of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSM by 9.89% over the last quarter.

TMFX - Motley Fool Next Index ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 5.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSM by 18.50% over the last quarter.

EZM - WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund N holds 33K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing an increase of 26.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSM by 20.24% over the last quarter.

Exchange Traded Concepts holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 125.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSM by 44,743.94% over the last quarter.

Williams-Sonoma Declares $0.90 Dividend

On March 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share ($3.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 21, 2023 will receive the payment on May 26, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.78 per share.

At the current share price of $117.48 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.06%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.47%, the lowest has been 1.26%, and the highest has been 5.40%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.70 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.86 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.88%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Williams-Sonoma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is the world's largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The company's products, representing distinct merchandise strategies - Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham - are marketed through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands are also part of The Key Rewards, its free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. Williams-Sonoma operates in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, offers international shipping to customers worldwide, and has unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico, South Korea and India, as well as e-commerce websites in certain locations. The company is also proud to lead the industry with its Environmental, Social and Governance ('ESG') efforts. The company is Good By Design - it has deeply engrained sustainability into its business. From its factories to your home, Williams-Sonoma is united in a shared purpose to care for its people and its planet.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.