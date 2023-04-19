Unusual Put Option Trade in Whirlpool (WHR) Worth $106.58K

On April 19, 2023 at 15:28:48 ET an unusually large $106.58K block of Put contracts in Whirlpool (WHR) was sold, with a strike price of $120.00 / share, expiring in 58 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in WHR options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1276 funds or institutions reporting positions in Whirlpool. This is a decrease of 42 owner(s) or 3.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WHR is 0.17%, an increase of 8.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.83% to 56,373K shares. The put/call ratio of WHR is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.22% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Whirlpool is $153.85. The forecasts range from a low of $105.04 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 10.22% from its latest reported closing price of $139.59.

The projected annual revenue for Whirlpool is $19,502MM, a decrease of 1.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $17.27.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL SERIES FUND INC - Index 500 Stock Portfolio holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFSU - Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

ALLIANZ VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - AZL Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Class 2 holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 7.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHR by 9.68% over the last quarter.

BPAIX - Boston Partners All-Cap Value Fund INSTITUTIONAL holds 50K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing an increase of 22.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WHR by 13.82% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 470K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 503K shares, representing a decrease of 7.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHR by 4.58% over the last quarter.

Whirlpool Declares $1.75 Dividend

On February 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.75 per share ($7.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 3, 2023 received the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.75 per share.

At the current share price of $139.59 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.01%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.48%, the lowest has been 2.11%, and the highest has been 7.47%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.89 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.74 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.46%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Whirlpool Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Whirlpool Corporation is the world's leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, with approximately $20 billion in annual sales, 77,000 employees and 59 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2019. The company markets Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and other major brand names in nearly every country throughout the world.

