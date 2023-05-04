Unusual Put Option Trade in Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Worth $235.82K

On May 4, 2023 at 11:00:50 ET an unusually large $235.82K block of Put contracts in Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) was bought, with a strike price of $47.00 / share, expiring in 78 day(s) (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.44 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 92.88th percentile of all recent large trades made in WPM options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 774 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wheaton Precious Metals. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 6.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WPM is 0.69%, an increase of 45.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.95% to 347,866K shares. The put/call ratio of WPM is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.02% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wheaton Precious Metals is 42.04. The forecasts range from a low of 35.31 to a high of $55.05. The average price target represents a decrease of 17.02% from its latest reported closing price of 50.67.

The projected annual revenue for Wheaton Precious Metals is 1,172MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.21.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 30,971K shares representing 6.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,746K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WPM by 15.50% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 20,234K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,403K shares, representing an increase of 4.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WPM by 15.58% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 19,413K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,793K shares, representing a decrease of 7.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WPM by 1.39% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 18,137K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,350K shares, representing an increase of 9.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WPM by 4.99% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 13,795K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wheaton Precious Metals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a multinational precious metals streaming company. It produces over 26 million ounces and sells over 29 million ounces of silver mined by other companies as a by-product of their main operations.

